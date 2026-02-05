Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29, Zacks reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.59%.The firm had revenue of $611.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.610-6.720 EPS.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $196.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

In other news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $36,508.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $228,378.60. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total transaction of $3,498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 128,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,413,024.36. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 186.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat and guidance raised — JKHY reported $1.72 EPS (above estimates), revenue up ~7.9%, margin expansion and raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $6.61–$6.72 (above consensus). This is the primary driver of today’s positive move. PR Newswire: Q2 Results

Q2 results beat and guidance raised — JKHY reported $1.72 EPS (above estimates), revenue up ~7.9%, margin expansion and raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $6.61–$6.72 (above consensus). This is the primary driver of today’s positive move. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Robert W. Baird and Stephens raised ratings/targets to $205 (outperform/overweight), signaling street confidence in the beat + guide. These upgrades add buy-side momentum. The Fly: Baird Upgrade

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Robert W. Baird and Stephens raised ratings/targets to $205 (outperform/overweight), signaling street confidence in the beat + guide. These upgrades add buy-side momentum. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirms Buy with a $216 target — another high target from a covering analyst that reinforces upside expectations following the quarter. Benzinga: DA Davidson Reaffirmed

DA Davidson reaffirms Buy with a $216 target — another high target from a covering analyst that reinforces upside expectations following the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction and commentary — media coverage notes the stock jump after results and discusses valuation and share-price weakness context; useful for framing risk/reward but not new fundamental information. Yahoo Finance: Valuation Piece

Market reaction and commentary — media coverage notes the stock jump after results and discusses valuation and share-price weakness context; useful for framing risk/reward but not new fundamental information. Neutral Sentiment: Peer/competitive comparison — articles comparing JKHY to larger IT services firms (e.g., Cognizant) provide sector context; relevant for investors assessing multiples and growth profiles but not an immediate stock catalyst. AmericanBankingNews: Comparison with CTSH

Peer/competitive comparison — articles comparing JKHY to larger IT services firms (e.g., Cognizant) provide sector context; relevant for investors assessing multiples and growth profiles but not an immediate stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider & institutional selling noted — recent filings show some insider sales and large institutional position reductions by a few firms; keep an eye on whether this reflects portfolio rebalancing or emerging concerns. QuiverQuant: Insider & Institutional Activity

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

