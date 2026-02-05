J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,142 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 748.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $236.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.45. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $236.93.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries. Included within this sector are companies that manufacture chemicals, construction materials, glass, paper, forest products, and related packaging products, as well as metals, minerals, and mining companies, including producers of steel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.