J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 79,713 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1,247.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,713 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.40 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

