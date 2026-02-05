Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 135863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $892.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.52 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 27.68%.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 327.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of wireless vehicle tracking and stolen vehicle recovery services. The company leverages a combination of cellular and global positioning system (GPS) technologies to offer real-time monitoring and location-based solutions for private vehicle owners, fleet operators and insurance companies. Its core offerings include subscription-based tracking devices, centralized control centers and software platforms that enable clients to detect unauthorized vehicle use, dispatch recovery teams and manage fleet logistics.

Founded in 1994 in Israel, Ituran pioneered the use of wireless communications for security and telematics applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.