ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.680-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.3 million.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $197.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. ITT has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $197.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.37 and a 200 day moving average of $176.39.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

