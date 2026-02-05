iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,430,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061,536 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.61% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $413,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $101.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $102.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

