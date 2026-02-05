iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Holdings Reduced by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,978 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $174.07 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $179.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.57 and its 200-day moving average is $155.51.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1831 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.