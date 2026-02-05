IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $313.76 million and approximately $25.29 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,279,688,270 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

