Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO Stock Position Cut by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,609 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

XSMO opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $79.18.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

