Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $560.00 at Argus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Argus from $630.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.23.

ISRG traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.32. 2,906,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $553.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.97. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $609.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,616 shares of company stock worth $40,929,575. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

