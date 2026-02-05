Intuit Inc. $INTU Position Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intuit were worth $55,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit from $868.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $739.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.12.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a large spike in call purchases (about 29,545 calls, a ~229% increase vs. typical volume) suggests some investors are betting on a near‑term rebound, which can lift intraday demand. Read More.

Unusual options activity — a large spike in call purchases (about 29,545 calls, a ~229% increase vs. typical volume) suggests some investors are betting on a near‑term rebound, which can lift intraday demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corporate PR and partnerships: recent Mailchimp research and an NFL/49ers Foundation financial‑literacy initiative raise Intuit’s consumer/brand visibility and could support longer‑term user engagement for Mailchimp/TurboTax/Financial services. Read More. | Read More.

Corporate PR and partnerships: recent Mailchimp research and an NFL/49ers Foundation financial‑literacy initiative raise Intuit’s consumer/brand visibility and could support longer‑term user engagement for Mailchimp/TurboTax/Financial services. Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/behavioral commentary: market pieces reminding investors not to “bottom feed” on new lows may temper bargain‑hunting and keep volatility elevated; this is a market psychology factor rather than company‑specific news. Read More.

Macro/behavioral commentary: market pieces reminding investors not to “bottom feed” on new lows may temper bargain‑hunting and keep volatility elevated; this is a market psychology factor rather than company‑specific news. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: UK SME support initiatives highlight product/market expansion efforts but are unlikely to change near‑term earnings expectations. Read More.

UK SME support initiatives highlight product/market expansion efforts but are unlikely to change near‑term earnings expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Oppenheimer trimmed its price target from $868 to $696 (still an outperform rating), contributing to downward pressure and triggering re‑rating concerns among investors. Read More.

Analyst pressure: Oppenheimer trimmed its price target from $868 to $696 (still an outperform rating), contributing to downward pressure and triggering re‑rating concerns among investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Downgrade and 12‑month low headlines — at least one analyst action pushed Intuit to a new 12‑month low, increasing headline risk and short‑term selling. Read More.

Downgrade and 12‑month low headlines — at least one analyst action pushed Intuit to a new 12‑month low, increasing headline risk and short‑term selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector‑wide AI/legal risk: an FT report notes an Anthropic legal tool and broader AI fears have hit software and analytics names (including Intuit), amplifying valuation skepticism for companies exposed to SMBs and analytics. Read More.

Sector‑wide AI/legal risk: an FT report notes an Anthropic legal tool and broader AI fears have hit software and analytics names (including Intuit), amplifying valuation skepticism for companies exposed to SMBs and analytics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Context on the pullback: a Forbes analysis outlines a ~30% correction since November amid investor skepticism about premium multiples and exposure to small/mid‑market demand — a fundamental/valuation headwind. Read More.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $445.64 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $411.11 and a one year high of $813.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $613.97 and its 200-day moving average is $661.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

