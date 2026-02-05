Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.2699 and last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 7162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISNPY. Zacks Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a $0.9325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 445.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Intesa Sanpaolo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Intesa Sanpaolo is an Italian banking group formed in 2007 through the merger of Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. The group is one of Italy’s largest financial institutions, serving a wide range of clients from individual retail customers to large corporations and institutional investors. Its long heritage traces to several regional banks and savings institutions that became part of the consolidated group, giving it a prominent role in the Italian financial system.

The company operates across multiple business lines, including retail banking (current accounts, deposits, mortgages and consumer loans), corporate and investment banking (cash management, lending, capital markets and advisory), private banking and wealth management, asset management and insurance.

