International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,455,438 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 9,281,571 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,515,538 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company's stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Argus upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 896.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.0% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.30. 2,130,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,230. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

