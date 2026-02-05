Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Given New $58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.80, a PEG ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.68. Intapp has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,861.40. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 22,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $906,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,807,587.68. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,785. 11.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 356.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and guidance beat — Intapp reported Q2 EPS of $0.33 (vs. $0.26 consensus) and revenue of $140.2M, with revenue up ~15.7% YoY; the company raised Q3 and FY2026 guidance above Street expectations. Earnings Release

Earnings and guidance beat — Intapp reported Q2 EPS of $0.33 (vs. $0.26 consensus) and revenue of $140.2M, with revenue up ~15.7% YoY; the company raised Q3 and FY2026 guidance above Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: $200M share repurchase — the Board authorized up to $200M in buybacks (about 7.3% of shares), a capital-return signal that can support the share price and EPS. Buyback Release

$200M share repurchase — the Board authorized up to $200M in buybacks (about 7.3% of shares), a capital-return signal that can support the share price and EPS. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $70 to $58 but kept an Overweight rating — still implies substantial upside vs. current levels, though the cut may temper momentum. Benzinga

JPMorgan lowered its price target from $70 to $58 but kept an Overweight rating — still implies substantial upside vs. current levels, though the cut may temper momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel trimmed its price target from $50 to $40 while maintaining a Buy rating — another sign analysts are moderating near-term expectations even as they stay constructive. The Fly

Stifel trimmed its price target from $50 to $40 while maintaining a Buy rating — another sign analysts are moderating near-term expectations even as they stay constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and coverage available — useful for assessing management color on demand, margin trajectory, and buyback timing. Transcript

Earnings call transcript and coverage available — useful for assessing management color on demand, margin trajectory, and buyback timing. Negative Sentiment: Profitability still a concern — despite the EPS beat, Intapp reported a negative net margin (~-5.35%) and negative ROE, reminding investors the company is not yet consistently profitable on a net basis. MarketBeat

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

