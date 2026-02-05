Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

NSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get Insperity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSP

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall Mehl bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,953.16. This represents a 4.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Insperity by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 134.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 32.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 363.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.