Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.000-11.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $181.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $103.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Insight Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight’s expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight’s business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.