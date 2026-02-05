Insider Selling: Waste Management (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells $47,052.75 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Desantis sold 215 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.85, for a total transaction of $47,052.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,424.85. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WM opened at $226.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.83 and its 200-day moving average is $219.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.55.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

