Insider Selling: UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $3,290,944.80 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $3,290,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,223,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,363,598.80. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $3,196,013.70.

On Friday, January 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $3,164,370.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $3,727,627.86.

On Monday, January 26th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $3,639,025.50.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $3,714,970.38.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $3,683,326.68.

On Friday, January 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,822,558.96.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $3,455,492.04.

On Monday, January 12th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $3,385,875.90.

On Friday, January 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $3,335,245.98.

UWM Price Performance

UWMC stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UWM last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). UWM had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 5,681.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in UWM by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 1,410.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price objective on UWM in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

