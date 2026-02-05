Insider Selling: Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) SVP Sells $13,809.15 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 265 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $13,809.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Joseph Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, James Joseph Donovan sold 777 shares of Unity Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $43,566.39.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UNTY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Bancorp from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Unity Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker UNTY. Through its primary subsidiary, Unity Bank, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, businesses and municipal clients in its regional markets.

Founded in 1906, Unity Bank maintains a network of conveniently located branches across Bucks County and adjacent areas of southeastern Pennsylvania. The company’s deposit portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, while its loan offerings encompass commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural and consumer lending solutions.

Beyond traditional deposit and lending activities, Unity Bancorp provides cash management and merchant services, as well as internet and mobile banking platforms designed to streamline day-to-day financial operations.

