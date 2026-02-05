Insider Selling: RPM Automotive Group (ASX:RPM) Insider Sells A$29,640.30 in Stock

RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM – Get Free Report) insider Clive Finkelstein sold 529,291 shares of RPM Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.06, for a total value of A$29,640.30.
RPM Automotive Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.78.
About RPM Automotive Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RPM Automotive Group
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for RPM Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.