Insider Selling: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) CFO Sells $772,412.80 in Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Gipple sold 8,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $772,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,587.84. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
QCRH stock opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.82. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $95.00.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. QCR had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.87 million. Analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Research downgraded QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on QCR from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on QCR from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.
QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.
