Insider Selling: PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $6,770,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $6,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,063,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,649,407.30. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 480,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $16,833,600.00.
- On Friday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $2,007,600.00.
- On Thursday, January 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 35,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,192,450.00.
- On Thursday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,351,600.00.
- On Wednesday, January 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 9,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $296,190.00.
- On Wednesday, January 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 260,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $8,624,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 106,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,575,380.00.
- On Friday, January 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00.
Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.48. 2,297,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,094. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.14.
PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.
The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.
