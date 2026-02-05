Insider Selling: Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Harris sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $205,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,587. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,795. Bank7 Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Bank7 by 30.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank7 during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Bank7 during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank7 from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank7 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

