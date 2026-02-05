Insider Buying: Australian Foundation Investment (ASX:AFI) Insider Buys A$57,200.00 in Stock

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Free Report) insider David Peever acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.15 per share, with a total value of A$57,200.00.
Australian Foundation Investment Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.57.
Australian Foundation Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 1st. Australian Foundation Investment’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.
About Australian Foundation Investment
Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments.
