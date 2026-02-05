Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $776,000 in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF $BUCK

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 137,423 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 190,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 129,312 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 772.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 124,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 110,395 shares during the period.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BUCK stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

