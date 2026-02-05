IMG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 22,004 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 307,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,067,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,630,000 after purchasing an additional 93,376 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

