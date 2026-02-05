IMC Chicago LLC Purchases Shares of 27,661 iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $330.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.20. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $363.80.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.4363 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.