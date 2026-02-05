Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $264.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $270.69.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:ITW opened at $288.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $293.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,887,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,622,322,000 after acquiring an additional 189,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,476,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 108,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 122,990 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,493,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,740,000 after purchasing an additional 131,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,822,000 after purchasing an additional 415,982 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Illinois Tool Works

Here are the key news stories impacting Illinois Tool Works this week:

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.