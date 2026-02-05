Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 35,342 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2972 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

