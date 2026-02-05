Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $16.12 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,166,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 29,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $825.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $868.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.12.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a large spike in call purchases (about 29,545 calls, a ~229% increase vs. typical volume) suggests some investors are betting on a near‑term rebound, which can lift intraday demand. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,669,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,067,953.12. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $445.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $613.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.75. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $411.11 and a one year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

