HORAN Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 40,153 iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF $IBDS

HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000.

NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

