HORAN Wealth LLC Invests $1.28 Million in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY

HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. HORAN Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

RLY stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $716.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies. RLY was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

