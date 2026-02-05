HORAN Wealth LLC Has $894,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

HORAN Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 335.8% in the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSP opened at $200.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $200.95. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

