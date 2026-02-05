HORAN Wealth LLC Has $11.22 Million Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB

HORAN Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. HORAN Wealth LLC owned about 0.68% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USTB. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,778.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,430,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,302,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,192,000 after buying an additional 312,543 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,900,000 after buying an additional 90,135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 692,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 523,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.0341 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

