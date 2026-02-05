HORAN Wealth LLC Buys 15,989 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.