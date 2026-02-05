Homestead Advisers Corp Trims Stock Position in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its position in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in JBT Marel were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,026,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth $135,854,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at $85,029,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at about $84,182,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter worth about $77,963,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBT Marel stock opened at $165.45 on Thursday. JBT Marel Corporation has a one year low of $90.08 and a one year high of $167.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.07.

JBT Marel ( NYSE:JBTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.75 million. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. JBT Marel’s revenue was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

In other news, Director Olafur S. Gudmundsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total transaction of $1,500,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,898.20. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

