Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 500 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,049,000 after acquiring an additional 252,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $256,998,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIX. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,064.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total value of $6,785,640.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total value of $4,190,305.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,824 shares in the company, valued at $38,186,437.12. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $11,972,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,118.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,027.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $876.85. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $276.44 and a one year high of $1,220.00.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

