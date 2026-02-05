Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 29,700 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $58,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,349.26. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,059.06. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

