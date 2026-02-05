Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 21,600 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Homestead Advisers Corp lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.4% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $100,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4,233.6% during the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 139,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 136,195 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6,172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,838,000 after buying an additional 2,858,481 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $117.38 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $124.17. The firm has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.61.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.56.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Company Profile



Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

