Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 21,600 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Homestead Advisers Corp lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.4% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $100,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4,233.6% during the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 139,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 136,195 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6,172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,838,000 after buying an additional 2,858,481 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup Stock Performance
C stock opened at $117.38 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $124.17. The firm has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.61.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 34.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.56.
Citigroup News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts remain broadly constructive on Citigroup after the bank beat Q4 EPS expectations and commentary highlighted improving profitability metrics; this underpins investor confidence in the stock. Is Citigroup (C) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage summarizing what lifted Citigroup in Q4 reinforces the beat on EPS and highlights drivers (trading income, expense control) that support near‑term earnings momentum. Here’s what lifted Citigroup (C) in Q4
- Positive Sentiment: Big U.S. banks, including Citigroup, increased Washington lobbying spend last year — a move investors may view as proactive risk management that could reduce regulatory uncertainty and protect franchise value. Big US banks boost Washington lobbying muscle as policy fights heat up
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup filed to create a new 6.250% preferred stock series — a capital‑markets action that provides funding flexibility but increases fixed‑rate obligations and may change capital allocation dynamics. Investors should watch issuance size and use of proceeds. Citigroup Establishes New 6.250% Preferred Stock Series II
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Citigroup plans to cut up to 60,000 jobs by 2026 are drawing attention — large cuts can boost efficiency but also signal slower revenue trends and bring one‑time charges and execution risk, which can weigh on near‑term sentiment. Citigroup to Axe 60,000 Jobs by 2026 — What It Signals for Bank Workers Everywhere
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
