Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.
Herc has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Herc to earn $15.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.
Herc Stock Performance
NYSE HRI opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.13. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77. Herc has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $211.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Herc Company Profile
Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) operates as a leading equipment rental provider in North America, offering a wide range of machinery and support services to construction, industrial, government and event sectors. The company’s fleet includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, material handling solutions, power generation units and specialty tools, enabling clients to scale their operations without the capital expense of ownership. In addition to basic machinery rentals, Herc provides value-added services such as equipment maintenance, on-site safety training and project consulting to help customers optimize productivity and maintain compliance with industry standards.
Founded as part of Hertz Global Holdings, the equipment rental business was spun off as an independent public company in early 2016.
