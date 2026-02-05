Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

Herc has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Herc to earn $15.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.13. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77. Herc has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HRI

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) operates as a leading equipment rental provider in North America, offering a wide range of machinery and support services to construction, industrial, government and event sectors. The company’s fleet includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, material handling solutions, power generation units and specialty tools, enabling clients to scale their operations without the capital expense of ownership. In addition to basic machinery rentals, Herc provides value-added services such as equipment maintenance, on-site safety training and project consulting to help customers optimize productivity and maintain compliance with industry standards.

Founded as part of Hertz Global Holdings, the equipment rental business was spun off as an independent public company in early 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.