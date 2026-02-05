Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO) Short Interest Update

Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,131,585 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 932,869 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Helios Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HLIO stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 1.30. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $71.86.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.10 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company’s Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

