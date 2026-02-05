Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $179.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $900.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Heartland Express

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 185.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) is a publicly traded truckload carrier headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa. The company specializes in full truckload transportation, offering dry-van services that connect shippers with customers across the continental United States. Its primary focus is on over-the-road freight movements, serving industries such as manufacturing, retail, and consumer goods.

Founded in 1978 as Heartland Motor Freight, the company has grown from a regional carrier into one of the larger U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.