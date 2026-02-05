Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $179.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of HTLD stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $900.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 185.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.
Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) is a publicly traded truckload carrier headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa. The company specializes in full truckload transportation, offering dry-van services that connect shippers with customers across the continental United States. Its primary focus is on over-the-road freight movements, serving industries such as manufacturing, retail, and consumer goods.
Founded in 1978 as Heartland Motor Freight, the company has grown from a regional carrier into one of the larger U.S.
