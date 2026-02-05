Head-To-Head Contrast: Koppers (NYSE:KOP) versus Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) and Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Resonac and Koppers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonac 0 0 0 2 4.00 Koppers 1 1 2 0 2.25

Koppers has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.80%. Given Koppers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Koppers is more favorable than Resonac.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Resonac has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koppers has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.8% of Koppers shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Koppers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Resonac pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Koppers pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Resonac pays out 145.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Koppers pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Koppers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Koppers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Resonac and Koppers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonac 0.43% 3.94% 1.26% Koppers 0.84% 16.48% 4.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resonac and Koppers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonac $8.78 billion 1.15 $350.37 million $0.20 274.13 Koppers $1.92 billion 0.32 $52.40 million $0.80 39.34

Resonac has higher revenue and earnings than Koppers. Koppers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Koppers beats Resonac on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonac

(Get Free Report)

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Semiconductor and Electronic Materials, Mobility, Innovation Enabling Materials, and Chemicals segments. The company offers gases and solvents, abatement systems and surface treatments, CMP slurries, and anti-charging materials; semiconductor-related materials, display and sensor-related materials, and films; base and photosensitive materials for PWBs; hard disks, SiCs, and optical semiconductors for use as electronic device components; and molded plastics/sheet-formed, powder metal, and aluminum products for automotives. It also provides lithium-ion batteries and mechanical carbon; ceramics, resins, cosmetic ingredients/medicinal additives, monomers, adhesives, tapes, and chromatography products; and elastomers. In addition, the company offers polyimides; HD media; friction materials; aluminum gravity casting products; packaging/containers for food, medicine, and electronics; electrical insulating epoxy resin molded products; zipper bags and tapes; titanium oxide and alumina; and elastic polishing grindstone. Further, it provides polypropylene and polyethylene; liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, and gas-related equipment; liquefied oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; molecular sieve; graphite electrodes; plasters, fireproofing pipes, and wall sidings; cement and moisture removal sheets; industrial materials; and FRP, coated sand, and separating mediums. Additionally, the company engages in the contract development and manufacturing of regenerative medicines; leasing of personal computers and other business equipment; outsourcing of salary, welfare, and finance-related business; and synthesis, analysis, and SDS preparation services. The company was formerly known as Showa Denko K.K. and changed its name to Resonac Holdings Corporation in January 2023. Resonac Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments. The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The PC segment develops, manufactures, and markets copper-based wood preservatives, including micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and various agricultural uses; and supplies fire-retardant chemicals for pressure treatment of wood primarily in commercial construction. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. It serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction sectors. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

