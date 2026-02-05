Head-To-Head Analysis: Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) & Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Remy Cointreau has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diageo has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Remy Cointreau and Diageo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remy Cointreau 3 2 1 1 2.00 Diageo 3 3 5 0 2.18

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diageo has a consensus target price of $116.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%. Given Diageo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diageo is more favorable than Remy Cointreau.

9.0% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Remy Cointreau pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diageo pays an annual dividend of $4.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Remy Cointreau and Diageo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remy Cointreau $1.06 billion 2.55 $130.21 million N/A N/A Diageo $20.25 billion 2.67 $2.35 billion N/A N/A

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Remy Cointreau.

Profitability

This table compares Remy Cointreau and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remy Cointreau N/A N/A N/A Diageo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diageo beats Remy Cointreau on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1724 and is headquartered in Cognac, France.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products. The company provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s, Smirnoff, Cîroc, Ketel One, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Casamigos, Tanqueray, Guinness, Shui Jing Fang, Yenì, McDowell’s, Don Papa, Aviation American, Seagram, Seagram’s 7 Crown, Zacapa, Black Dog, Black & White, Signature, Royal Challenge, Godawan, Antiquity, Gordon’s, Old Parr, Windsor, Bundaberg, Ypióca, Bulleit, and Bell’s brand names. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Türkiye, Australia, Korea, India, Greater China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Nigeria, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

