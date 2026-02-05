HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCI. Oppenheimer downgraded HCI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on HCI Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCI Group

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $156.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.21. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $115.65 and a 1-year high of $210.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $2.46. HCI Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 24.97%.The firm had revenue of $216.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HCI Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 556,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,842,000 after buying an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 352,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,739,000 after buying an additional 50,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,858,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc (NYSE: HCI) is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.