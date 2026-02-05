Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.50.

HWKN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hawkins

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hawkins Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Hawkins by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Blalock Williams LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $129.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $186.15.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $244.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hawkins will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 19.24%.

Hawkins News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hawkins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hawkins announced a milestone for its WaterSurplus NanoStack membranes, a product development that supports revenue diversification in water-treatment solutions and could drive future sales growth and margin improvement. Hawkins, Inc. Announces Milestone for its WaterSurplus NanoStack Membranes

Hawkins announced a milestone for its WaterSurplus NanoStack membranes, a product development that supports revenue diversification in water-treatment solutions and could drive future sales growth and margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison piece examines Hawkins vs. Novozymes (NVZMY) for value investors. Coverage like this can increase investor attention and trading volume but doesn’t directly change fundamentals. NVZMY vs. HWKN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

A Zacks comparison piece examines Hawkins vs. Novozymes (NVZMY) for value investors. Coverage like this can increase investor attention and trading volume but doesn’t directly change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti Csr cut multiple near‑term EPS forecasts for Hawkins (Q4 2026, Q1–Q4 2027, Q1–Q2 2028 and FY2026), lowering its FY2026 view from $4.30 to $4.05 and trimming several quarter-level estimates — signalling softer near‑term earnings visibility. This analyst downdraft is a headwind for the stock until the company demonstrates consistent revenue/earnings upside. (Sidoti coverage reported via MarketBeat.) MarketBeat HWKN Coverage

About Hawkins

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc (NASDAQ: HWKN) is a specialty chemical company that produces and distributes water-treatment and industrial chemicals across North America. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the company has built a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that serve municipal, industrial and commercial customers. As a publicly traded entity, Hawkins leverages its long-standing presence in the chemical distribution industry to provide tailored solutions for complex water-treatment challenges and specialty chemical needs.

Hawkins’ product portfolio encompasses a wide range of chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, acids and specialty blends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.