Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $1.71 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,630 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.83.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 4.8%

EME opened at $708.96 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $778.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $652.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.22.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

