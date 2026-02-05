Harmony Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Harmony Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,792,000 after acquiring an additional 585,414 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,504 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 782,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJH opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $71.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

