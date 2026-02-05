Harmony Asset Management LLC Has $598,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Harmony Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 1,606.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. HSBC set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.45.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $126.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.62. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $177.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

