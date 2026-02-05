Harmony Asset Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 1.2% of Harmony Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,127,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,167 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,374,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,694,000 after purchasing an additional 128,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $1,228,177,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,494,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,654,000 after buying an additional 1,350,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $130.30 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.80. The company has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.44.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,162.35. This trade represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,967.12. This represents a 44.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,464 shares of company stock worth $27,553,548. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

